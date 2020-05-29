Friday, May 29

Feasting in memory of Souplantation

Earlier this month, Souplantation announced the closure of its 97 buffet restaurants. To commemorate the loss of the soup and salad establishment, assistant Photo editor Kanishka Mehra prepared a couple of its buffet recipes.

