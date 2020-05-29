Feasting in memory of Souplantation

Ariel Court-535 Gayley Ave. Private studio and 1 bdrm apartments available for Summer and/or Fall. Walk across the street to campus! Parking, pool & fitness ctr. at property. Specials up to 2 Months Free! Studios from $2,099 & 1x1 from $2,400. Mention this ad for $0 Application fee (310) 208-3818 www.decron.com • Apartments for Rent

To Share 2-bdrm, Top Story Beautiful Apt near UCLA. Unfurnished bdrm w/ private full bath avail. Gated garage parking. $1,300/mo Please email [email protected] for pics & details • Apartments to Share

We are seeking a marketing/reasearch intern for 3 months to assist on a transformational podcast, with work beginning as soon as the intern is available. We just got ranked #70 in France and launched 3 months ago. Intern should excel in social media, and finding innovative ways to market the product. For more information, please call: 310-866-1296 • Internships