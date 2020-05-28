UCPD says officers in Twitter video did not harm black man with stun gun

UCPD officers did not shock a black man with a stun gun in an incident captured on video Thursday, a UCPD spokesperson confirmed.

A video surfaced on Twitter on Thursday showing UCPD officers approaching a black man on Kelton Avenue with a stun gun. The one-minute video ended with the sound of a stun gun being activated.

UCPD spokesperson Scott Scheffler said officers approached the individual because of several reports of criminal threats and assault against a student and staff member, but they did not harm him in the encounter.

“He was unharmed, even though the taser made a sound,” Scheffler said in an emailed statement.

The video came in light of increased tensions following the death of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by a police officer Monday. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday to protest Floyd’s death.

Philip Germain, the fourth-year political science student who filmed the video, said he was at his residence on Kelton Avenue when he heard shouting outside.

“Based on what happened and what continues to happen with police, I wanted to see what was going on,” Germain said.

Contributing reports by Kari Lau and Ellie Sherwood, Daily Bruin contributors.