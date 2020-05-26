Pac-12 to allow student-athletes back on campuses as early as June 15

Sports are another step closer to coming back to Westwood.

The Pac-12 Conference released a statement saying that student-athletes may return to campuses starting on June 15 to begin voluntary workouts. The announcement also stated that the final say on when athletes may officially come back lies with each individual school and local government regulations.

This report follows the NCAA’s decision Friday to allow all Division I athletes to go back to their respective schools beginning June 1. By doing this, the NCAA left the conferences, universities and local governments with the power to choose when in-person activity is permitted for student-athletes.

UCLA Athletics said in a statement it has not yet decided when the campus’ facilities will be opened up to Bruins.

“A timetable has not yet been determined,” UCLA Athletics said. “It’s a decision that will be made in conjunction with campus leadership, and in compliance with public health guidelines.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently stated that professional sports in the state could come back by the first week of June. While he did not mention collegiate athletics, the various entities involved in the decision seem to be closer to allowing UCLA student-athletes to return within the next month.

However, there has been no word on what the future looks like for UCLA games – whether they will still take place and if fans will be allowed to attend remains up in the air.