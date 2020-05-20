Napolitano says UCs will likely operate on hybrid basis for fall, decision not yet made

University of California President Janet Napolitano said Wednesday she anticipates that most, if not all, campuses will operate on a hybrid learning basis in the fall.

The UC Board of Regents also adopted a new set of standards at its meeting to help campuses determine whether they can resume in-person operations in the fall. UC campuses will plan how to host fall quarter or semester after they have incorporated these standards.

“Every campus will be open and offering instruction,” Napolitano said. “The question will be how much of that instruction is in-person versus how much is done remotely.”

The reopening of on-campus activities must follow state and local public health department orders, as well as expert advice, according to the guidelines.

To meet the guidelines, the UC must implement screening, testing, contact tracing and other appropriate COVID-19 practices to inform campus decisions and limit the spread of the disease. Additionally, campuses must adopt rules to encourage physical distancing and universal face coverings.

Campuses will also need to be prepared to adjust to rapid changes in public health conditions, according to the guidelines.

The campuses plan to make a decision about fall operations by around mid-June, Napolitano said.