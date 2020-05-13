UCLA tells faculty to prepare for remote fall quarter, official plans unannounced

Faculty should expect large courses to be offered remotely for fall quarter, according to an announcement from a university official.

While UCLA has not made an official announcement regarding fall plans, faculty should be prepared to transition the majority of classes online for fall quarter, said Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Emily Carter in an open email to faculty.

Carter said it may be impossible or very difficult to teach some courses remotely, and some departments may consider offering in-person instruction for some small courses while maintaining proper social distancing.

Many courses cannot be held in person because of space constraints due to a lack of university housing and the need for social distancing, Carter said.

Deans and department chairs should begin to review which courses can and cannot be offered remotely while ensuring they offer enough required courses, Carter added.

Despite the faculty message, UCLA spokesperson Ricardo Vazquez said in an emailed statement that discussions on fall quarter at UCLA are still ongoing.

The California State University system announced similar plans for the upcoming fall – the majority of its classes will be taught online except for a select few, such as laboratory classes.

UCLA announced Monday that summer session C, which starts Aug. 3 and ends Sept. 11, would be held virtually.

Chancellor Gene Block also said UCLA will not refund tuition fees even if fall quarter is conducted remotely, in an emailed statement late April.