Daily Bruin earns 3 SPJ awards and honors in national collegiate competition

The Daily Bruin received three national honors from the Society of Professional Journalists in May.
At the national level, the Daily Bruin won awards for General Column Writing and Breaking News Photography in the Large School Division. It was also a finalist for the Best All-Around Daily Student Newspaper.
SPJ recognizes distinguished collegiate reporting in the categories of print, online, art/graphics and more.
The Daily Bruin also received more than a dozen awards and honors at the regional level in March.
In the Region 11 competition, made up of several southwestern states and territories, the Bruin received seven first-place awards and was a finalist in six other categories. The Bruin was also named the Best All-Around Daily Student Newspaper.
College newspapers from Arizona, California, Guam, Hawaii, Northern Mariana Islands and Nevada competed in Region 11. First-place winners in the Region 11 section compete at the national level with other regional winners.
SPJ Mark of Excellence – National
Winners:
- General Column Writing, Large School: Andrew Raychawdhuri for “UCLA must work to raise awareness about reducing carbon emissions from vehicles,” “UCLA lacks necessary plans for students with disabilities in event of wildfires,” and “UCLA’s carbon neutral goals would be nice – if it could actually commit to them”
- Breaking News Photography, Large School: Jintak Han for “Getty fire”
Finalist:
- Best All-Around Daily Student Newspaper: Staff of Daily Bruin
SPJ Mark of Excellence – Region 11
Winners:
- Best All-Around Daily Student Newspaper: Staff of Daily Bruin
- Breaking News Reporting, Large School: David Gray and Martin Bilbao for “Getty fire reaches 39% containment as most evacuation orders are lifted”
- General Column Writing, Large School: Andrew Raychawdhuri for above mentioned
- Sports Writing, Large School: Dylan D’Souza for “Associate head coach Rance Brown fosters diversity, brings passion to tennis court”
- Sports Column Writing: Sam Connon
- Breaking News Photography, Large School: Jintak Han for above mentioned
- Data Visualization: Ben Brill for “Men’s basketball guard David Singleton’s freshman year statistics”
Finalists:
- Feature Writing, Small School: Kate Nucci for “The story behind the birth of the internet on the third floor of Boelter Hall”
- Editorial Writing: The Daily Bruin Editorial Board
- Editorial Cartooning: Andrea Grigsby for “Freedom”
- General News Photography, Large School: Niveda Tennety for “Bernie Sanders Los Angeles rally”
- Online Feature Reporting: Kaia Sherry for “Subtle Asian traits”
- Podcast: Omar Said and Sam Connon for “In the know: Money talks, NCAA walks”