Daily Bruin earns 3 SPJ awards and honors in national collegiate competition

The Daily Bruin received three national honors from the Society of Professional Journalists in May.

At the national level, the Daily Bruin won awards for General Column Writing and Breaking News Photography in the Large School Division. It was also a finalist for the Best All-Around Daily Student Newspaper.

SPJ recognizes distinguished collegiate reporting in the categories of print, online, art/graphics and more.

The Daily Bruin also received more than a dozen awards and honors at the regional level in March.

In the Region 11 competition, made up of several southwestern states and territories, the Bruin received seven first-place awards and was a finalist in six other categories. The Bruin was also named the Best All-Around Daily Student Newspaper.

College newspapers from Arizona, California, Guam, Hawaii, Northern Mariana Islands and Nevada competed in Region 11. First-place winners in the Region 11 section compete at the national level with other regional winners.

SPJ Mark of Excellence – National

Winners:

Finalist:

Best All-Around Daily Student Newspaper: Staff of Daily Bruin

SPJ Mark of Excellence – Region 11

Winners:

Finalists: