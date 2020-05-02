USAC Officer Evaluation: Robert Watson, President

Robert Watson promised affordability, accessibility and acceptance.

More or less, that’s exactly what students got.

Watson’s affordability initiative reduced laundry fees on the hill and allocated $15,000 toward providing students free blue books and Scantron answer sheets. The office additionally eliminated bureaucratic roadblocks preventing students from receiving gender-inclusive housing.

On the accessibility side, Watson spearheaded a student government leadership conference attended by student leaders from a dozen universities. He also established a search committee to ensure cross-campus and minority student representation presented in presidential appointees.

But let’s not forget his work in the fall special election. About 9% of students turned out to vote, despite the office’s “SuccYOUlents Vote” initiative touted by Watson.

No doubt, Watson accomplished a great no deal in his term as president. But USAC engagement reached an all-time low. To be fair, Watson fought an uphill battle. Three USAC council positions were left unfilled coming into his presidency – a sad marker of the campus’ engagement with student government. However, it seems as though he snipped any last threads of faith in governance with sloppy messaging and questionable conduct displayed by members of his council throughout the end of winter quarter and into this year’s election season.

Like it or not, the trust deficit falls on the president’s shoulders. After all, they serve as the head of council and the face of student government.

Watson can check off all the completed campaign promises. But trust is where he fails.

Students need more empathetic leadership and less haughty personalities. They need leaders who meet them where they are.

And that’s not a class of 2020 GroupMe.

The board believes Watson entered office with quality platforms. And there’s no doubt of his office’s efficacy.

However, the concerns lie with Watson’s level of transparency and engagement. Instead of repairing a broken relationship with students, Watson proved his inability to connect with a larger student body often untouched by USAC’s outreach efforts. What’s more, Watson was perhaps too transparent. Sharing screenshots of correspondence from UCLA officials meant to be transmitted in privacy is irresponsible, both to the sender and the receivers. This mixed-messaging does not help any student looking to find solace in uncertainty.

It’s unfortunate Watson’s presidency tumbled in its last couple of weeks. But, the job isn’t done until you reach the finish line.