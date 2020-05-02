USAC Officer Evaluation: Millen Srivastava, Financial Supports Commissioner

Millen Srivastava proposed attainable goals last fall and no doubt proved that she could get most of it done.

As the Financial Supports commissioner, Srivastava prioritized students’ fundamental rights, saving on school and campus affordability during her campaign in the fall of 2019. She presented appropriate, feasible ideas on the table and showcased the organization and proactivity needed to see her platforms come to fruition.

Srivastava’s determination to reduce Bruin Card fees from $25 to $10 as well as expand the lab coat and iClicker loaning programs were changes her office jumped on from the get-go. Although the board felt that her creation of the reproductive justice health center fell beyond the scope of her position, her overall plans as FSC weren’t just broad or vague ideas, they were tangible and immediately affected students positively.

Despite COVID-19 halting projects such as reducing printing costs, increasing the meal swipe voucher value and launching the RJHC, the board commends Srivastava in scrambling for alternatives that still helped students during this stressful time.

Srivastava’s office compiled USAC’s surplus money to create the COVID-19 Relief Fund and opened an application for students in need to apply for scholarship money. She has reached out to other funding bodies to contribute and hopes that the university will match USAC’s donations to the fund. In addition, Srivastava also created an online digital health center to emulate the RJHC – which was set to launch spring quarter – as best as possible.

The board also recognizes her office’s digital presence through a revamp of the FSC website and increased Instagram followers, but felt that Srivastava could have done even more to directly engage with the student body and therefore build a stronger name recognition of the office.

Finally, one of Srivastava’s most admirable aspects of her tenure was her ability to maintain transparency both with The Bruin and the student body. Srivastava not only provided The Bruin with a comprehensive transparency report outlining what she was and wasn’t able to accomplish, but she also implemented meeting minutes within her office – which set an important precedent throughout the rest of the Council.