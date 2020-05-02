USAC Officer Evaluation: Brandon Broukhim, General Representative 3

Generally representing the student body may not have been the first thing on Brandon Broukhim’s mind as an elected general representative.

Instead, he spent much of the term working to fix the Undergraduate Students Association Council from the inside. Many factors went into the board’s decision to choose transparency as his highest score, but his effort to make the board Brown Act-compliant and modifications to the USAC Election Code stood out.

It’s not typically the job of a general representative to tackle such important undertakings, but his work hasn’t gone unnoticed. He said he’s suggested about 20 bylaws to increase the public’s ability to attend USAC meetings, and, while they have yet to be voted on, he hopes they make meetings more accessible.

Broukhim’s modifications to the election code should also facilitate the process of running for council, especially for those without prior USAC experience, he said.

And he accomplished all of this in about a little over a quarter.

His arrival to council came during the fall special election, and the process slowed even more when the fairness of fellow councilmember Orion Smedley’s campaign came into question.

But despite his extensive work on increasing student accessibility, Broukhim stumbled in the area of engagement and struggled to complete all of his goals in such a short period of time.

His internal focus made representing the general student body somewhat more difficult, though he still managed to keep in touch with matters important to them. For example, he argued to make Pass/No Pass classes a more widely available option, but not to make it mandatory, for spring quarter.

The shift to virtual classes also limited what he could do in his already short time in office. One of his platforms, for example, included creating a centralized database that facilitates the search for on-campus tutoring services. But he found it difficult to implement the idea within the span of only a quarter.

Broukhim fulfilled his overall responsibilities as a general representative in a satisfactory manner. As an active member of the council, he contributed to discussions and aimed to keep in mind the effects any decision could have on marginalized communities.