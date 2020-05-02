UCPD investigates alleged off-campus sexual battery

University police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually battered a student outside an off-campus apartment on the 800 block of Levering Avenue on Saturday.

The man allegedly grabbed a UCLA student’s buttocks near her apartment at around 5:20 p.m Saturday, according to a crime alert released Saturday.

UCPD described the man as 30 to 40 years old, 6 feet tall and white. The alert added the man has blond hair, facial hair and wore a gray hoodie.

Witnesses reported no injuries or vehicles related to the incident, according to the alert.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information can call UCPD at 310-825-1491.