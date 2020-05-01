UCLA men’s basketball’s Jalen Hill withdraws name from NBA Draft pool

Coach Mick Cronin got one of his players back for the next season.

Redshirt sophomore forward/center Jalen Hill has withdrawn his name from the NBA Draft pool, according to UCLA Athletics, leaving junior guard Chris Smith as the only underclassman scheduled to leave Cronin’s program.

The announcement comes just days after Hill’s name was released on a list of underclassmen who had been declared as early entry candidates for the draft. Hill had until June 3 to make a decision on whether he would return to Westwood next year but made the choice early.

Hill will be returning to a Bruin squad that finished the season tied for the Pac-12 regular season title. He led the team in both rebounds and blocks and finished second in points per game, averaging just over 24 minutes per contest.

His decision comes on the heels of the possible delay of the NBA Draft. According to multiple sources, the league is considering moving back the date from the originally-scheduled June 25 due to the ongoing pandemic.