Hot prowl burglary reported on 600 block of Gayley Avenue, bicycle missing

University police are looking for a man who entered an occupied off-campus residence and stole a bicycle on the 600 block of Gayley Avenue on Tuesday.

Witnesses reported a man entered the residence at about 6 a.m. while a UCLA student was inside, according to a UCPD crime alert. The alert added witnesses reported a bicycle missing after the incident.

UCPD described the man as weighing about 150 pounds and wearing a blue Los Angeles Dodgers hat, black face mask, black T-shirt, khaki shorts and black and white shoes.

Witnesses reported no injuries and saw no vehicles related to the incident, according to the alert.

The case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information can call UCPD at 310-825-1491.