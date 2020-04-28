UCLA to implement daily symptom monitoring, clearance for on-campus employees

Tuesday, April 28

All UCLA employees working on campus will be required to monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms and report to the UCLA symptom monitoring website starting Wednesday. (Kanishka Mehra/Assistant Photo editor)

All UCLA employees who work on campus will be required to submit a survey about their health status each day before coming to work starting Wednesday.

Employees are expected to monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms and report to the UCLA symptom monitoring website every day, said Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael Beck in an email to supervisors.

Those who have internet access will submit the survey prior to coming to campus, according to the email. The university will also provide kiosks on campus for employees who are unable to take the survey remotely.

After submitting the survey, employees will either receive a clearance certificate or be directed to call the UCLA Infection Prevention Hotline, Beck said.

Additionally, certain UCLA facilities, including UCLA Health clinics and hospitals, the Arthur Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center, UCLA Police Station and UCLA Guest House, will now require temperature checks prior to entry.

If employees have a temperature at or over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, they will not be allowed to enter and will be directed to the UCLA Infection Prevention Hotline.

The UCLA community currently has 25 cases of COVID-19, with 12 students and 13 staff testing positive.

