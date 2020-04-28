Looking for a tutor for 3rd grade twins. Mostly math homework and test prep using zoom. Twice a week 4 hours total @ $25/hour, day time only. Please email Natalie, [email protected] or text 3109802569. • Tutoring Offered

Hello! We are seeking a marketing intern for 3 months to assist on a transformational podcast. We just got ranked #70 in France and launched 2 months ago. Into The Dawn Podcast just hit #70 on iTunes in France and have some great momentum for expansion! Intern should excel in social media, and finding innovative ways to market the product. For more information please call: 310-866-1296 • Internships

ROOMS FOR RENT, $1275/month, all inclusive. We have a number of rooms for rent in Larchmont, furniture, wifi, utilities, and weekly professional cleaning all included. Check out the home at www.common.com/elmwood. To book an appointment please call +1 424-343-1073 • Room for Rent

Wilshire&Federal (2 miles from UCLA): Private furnished room in 1 bedroom apartment. Shared bathroom, kitchen access. Non smoker female preferred. No pets. $890/month. Tara 310-696-9248 • Room for Rent