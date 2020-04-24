Friday, April 24

The Study at Hedrick to open for limited hours with no dining options

April 24, 2020
The Study at Hedrick, a study space and eatery on the Hill, will reopen from Saturday for academic purposes only. The facility will also now be open from 8 a.m. to midnight instead of all day. (Daily Bruin file photo)

The Study at Hedrick will reopen tomorrow for use as a study place only, according to a Facebook post from UCLA Academics on the Hill.

The Study, a study space and eatery, will now only be available for studying and attending online classes, the post stated. The facility will not serve food, and will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight instead of all day. 

Students will be required to swipe their BruinCards to enter. Additionally, they are advised to sanitize their hands, wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. 

Currently, takeout meals at Feast at Rieber and De Neve Residential Restaurants are the only food options available on the Hill. More than 80% of residents have moved off campus and remaining students have been moved to single occupancy rooms.

