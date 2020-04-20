Monday, April 20

Hot prowl burglary of electronics reported on Landfair Avenue

April 20, 2020
University police are looking for a man who allegedly entered an apartment on Landfair Avenue on April 17 and stole several electronic devices. 

Several UCLA students reported a man entering their apartment at 5:30 a.m. and taking several electronic devices. No injuries were reported. 

Police described the suspect as a 5-foot-10-inch white man, between 25 and 30 years old, with medium-length, wavy brown hair. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie and cargo shorts, and was spotted with a shopping cart. 

UCPD received the report on April 19 at 3 a.m., and is currently investigating. Anyone with information can call UCPD at 310-825-1491.

