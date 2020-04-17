UCLA joins worldwide #LightItBlue campaign to honor those fighting COVID-19

UCLA lit up iconic campus buildings Thursday night in the color blue to honor workers fighting COVID-19.

Royce Hall and Powell Library were lit up blue as a part of the #LightItBlue campaign. The worldwide campaign aims to show appreciation for healthcare workers, first responders and other essential workers on the front lines.

Los Angeles joined the campaign April 9, lighting up major landmarks such as City Hall, the Staples Center, the Santa Monica pier Ferris Wheel and LAX.

“Lighting our buildings blue is one way UCLA is joining the city of Los Angeles and cities around the world in expressing our gratitude and connecting our Bruin community to people around the world during these trying times,” said UCLA spokesperson Ricardo Vazquez in an emailed statement.

There are currently 23 cases of COVID-19 in the UCLA community – 10 students and 13 staff members.