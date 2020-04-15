Kyla Ross receives Honda Sport Award, concluding her record-setting Bruin career

Kyla Ross finished her record-breaking collegiate career with a Honda Sport Award.

UCLA gymnastics senior Kyla Ross was presented with the 2020 Honda Sport Award for gymnastics Wednesday afternoon. The award is presented by the Collegiate Women Sports Awards to the top female collegiate athlete in 12 NCAA sports.

Despite an early close to her career, Ross owned 22 perfect 10s, five NCAA titles, eight Pac-12 titles and was a 24-time All-American over her four years as a Bruin. In her senior year, Ross recorded three perfect scores and 10 scores of 9.975s, and she finished the 2020 season ranked in the top five in the country on three events and in the all-around.

Ross was also named the Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year for the second season in a row and finished the season unbeaten in eight all-around appearances. Ross won 34 out of 45 individual events in 2020 and took first in at least two events at every meet.

Other finalists for the Honda Sport Award for gymnastics included Lexy Ramler of Minnesota, Trinity Thomas of Florida and Maggie Nichols of Oklahoma – who beat out Ross for the honor in 2019.

With the Honda Sport Award for gymnastics secured, Ross would normally be eligible for the Honda-Broderick Cup, which is awarded to the top collegiate female athlete across all sports. Because of the cancellation of the spring season, this award will no longer be awarded for 2020.