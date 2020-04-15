Hot prowl burglary reported on 400 block of Gayley Avenue, no injuries reported

University police are looking for a man involved in a hot prowl burglary Wednesday at an off-campus residence on the 400 block of Gayley Avenue.

A man reportedly entered a residence occupied by a UCLA student at around 6:30 a.m. and was seen going through personal property, according to a UCPD alert. The report added that a laptop was missing.

UCPD described the man as 30 to 35 years old and weighing about 150 pounds. He was wearing a blue Los Angeles Dodgers hat, blue surgical mask, blue jeans and a blue jacket with an orange zipper.

UCPD received the report Wednesday at 9 a.m. No injuries or vehicles related to the incident were reported.

The case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information can call UCPD at 310-825-1491.