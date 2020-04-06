Kyla Ross lands spot as Honda Sport Award finalist for second straight year

The cancellation of the postseason hasn’t stopped Kyla Ross.

The UCLA gymnastics senior was named a finalist for the Honda Sport Award for gymnastics for the second straight year Monday afternoon. The award is presented every year by the Collegiate Women Sports Award to the top female athletes in 12 NCAA sports.

Ross ended her career with the Bruins having scored 22 perfect 10s – tied for the fourth most in NCAA history. After a junior year in which she notched 19 perfect scores and recorded two Gym Slams, Ross finished her senior season with three 10s and 10 9.975s. She was named the 2020 Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year for the second straight season and ranked No. 1 in the nation on the uneven bars for the fourth straight year.

Alongside the Honda Sport Award, Ross has also been named a finalist AAI Award – given to the nation’s best senior gymnast – and the AAU James E. Sullivan Award, awarded the nation’s top amateur athlete.

Ross is up for the Honda Sport Award against Oklahoma’s Maggie Nichols, who finished the year No. 1 on vault and the all-around, Minnesota’s Lexy Ramler, the No. 1 gymnast on balance beam, and Florida’s Trinity Thomas, who ranked No. 1 on floor exercise. The four finalists were determined by coaches and experts from the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association.

The winner of the award will be announced next week and will have a chance at the Honda Cup, presented to the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year.