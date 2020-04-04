Three more test positive for COVID-19 in UCLA community

Three additional members of the UCLA community tested positive for the novel coronavirus in two days, according to university officials.

None of the three UCLA community members have been on campus for at least two weeks, the amount of time it takes for most patients to show symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

One staff member reported testing positive for the coronavirus April 2, the university said on its case update page. Officials also announced April 3 that another staff member and a student who lives in off-campus, nonuniversity housing tested positive, bringing the total number of cases in the UCLA community to 12.

In Los Angeles county, 4,566 people have tested positive for the coronavirus as of April 3, including 89 patients who died from COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 patients in LA county has increased at an average rate of about 17% a day for the past week, according to data released by the LA County Department of Public Health.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti encouraged Angelenos on April 2 to wear nonmedical-grade face masks to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus, a decision that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention echoed the following day.