Total confirmed UCLA COVID-19 cases reach 9 after 2 more students test positive

UCLA confirmed Wednesday that there are two new cases of the novel coronavirus in the university community, bringing the total up to nine.

Both new cases are students who live in off-campus apartments that are not owned by the university, according to UCLA’s case update page.

One student has not been on campus since March 10, while the other has not been on campus since March 14. Since they have not been on campus for more than two weeks, it is unlikely they contracted the virus while at UCLA.

The two students bring the total number of cases in the UCLA community to nine, with five total students and four staff testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

UCLA has moved all spring quarter and summer session A instruction online because of the pandemic.

Los Angeles County has now reported 3,518 cases of the coronavirus and 65 related deaths, according to the LA County Department of Public Health. Westwood currently has 26 cases.