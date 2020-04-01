Wednesday, April 1

BREAKING:

Total confirmed UCLA COVID-19 cases reach 9 after 2 more students test positive

By


Posted:
April 1, 2020
7:08 pm

Los Angeles, News, Science & Health, Westwood


Two more students in the UCLA community have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases up to nine.

 Share

 Tweet

UCLA confirmed Wednesday that there are two new cases of the novel coronavirus in the university community, bringing the total up to nine.

Both new cases are students who live in off-campus apartments that are not owned by the university, according to UCLA’s case update page.

One student has not been on campus since March 10, while the other has not been on campus since March 14. Since they have not been on campus for more than two weeks, it is unlikely they contracted the virus while at UCLA.

The two students bring the total number of cases in the UCLA community to nine, with five total students and four staff testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

UCLA has moved all spring quarter and summer session A instruction online because of the pandemic.

Los Angeles County has now reported 3,518 cases of the coronavirus and 65 related deaths, according to the LA County Department of Public Health. Westwood currently has 26 cases.

Follow all of our coronavirus coverage here
Julia Shapero |
Assistant News editor

Shapero is an assistant News editor in the National News & Higher Education beat. She was previously a contributor for the National News & Higher Education beat. Shapero is a third-year political science student who enjoys covering national and statewide news.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2020 the Daily Bruin