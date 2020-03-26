USAC recap – March 24

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Bruin Viewpoint Room and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube.
Public comment
- Delaney Ivey, a senior student supervisor at the now closed Kerckhoff Coffeehouse, said she was given paid administrative leave. However, after submitting a request for unemployment aid, she said she was given about $6 a day for the spring quarter. She added that she and her co-workers are confused about the policy, and asked the council to advocate for more funding for remote job opportunities. She also asked USAC to allocate money toward an emergency fund for students without jobs.
- Numerous students gave their stances on the council’s recommendation for a universal pass- or no-record system to the Academic Senate. Those in favor of the universal grading system said since students impacted by the novel coronavirus might not have the same access to resources at home, a universal grading system would be the most equitable. Those who were against the universal grading system advocated for an opt-in pass- or no-pass system and said the lack of grades may affect students who would want to improve their GPA or want to go to graduate school.
Agenda
- Election Board Chair Navi Sidhu said the election board calendar for the spring election will remain largely the same, but added that there will be modifications to the events to move them online. He also said in order to move marketing materials online, the board may ask the council for more funds.
- Josh O’Connor, assistant director of leadership and involvement for Residential Life, said the university got hit hard by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and around 85% of Hill residents have moved. He said he expects more people to continue trickling out, and refunds, which many requested, will take a couple of weeks. Those who are off campus can request contract cancellations over the phone.
- Dean of Students Maria Blandizzi said task forces to strategize how to best deploy resources are being created and are mobilizing.
- Michael Deluca, assistant vice chancellor of campus life, said Student Organizations, Leadership & Engagement is working to connect with registered campus organizations to communicate as the campus moves online. He added that administrators are still working on planning commencements. He also said UCLA is planning on using on-campus housing for students, including in a situation where a student may have to be isolated on campus. However, the university is offering space in the UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center and the UCLA Guest House in case the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center reaches capacity.
- Abey Philip, Yale College council senator, said students at Yale University started a grassroots campaign for a universal pass- or no-record system, which resulted in an opt-in pass- or no-record system. University leaders are set to take a vote on the universal pass- or no-record system soon. Philip advocated for a universal pass- or no record system because not all students have access to the same resources at home, so it would equalize grading.
- The council approved a recommendation to the Academic Senate and administration in support of a default universal pass or no record, with a subsequent option to reveal grades after week six. The letter also called for an extension for the drop deadline, and an extension of spring break for one week.