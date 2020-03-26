Thursday, March 26

Number of COVID-19 cases in UCLA community reaches 5 as staff member tests positive

March 26, 2020
UCLA reported one new case of COVID-19 in the UCLA community Thursday, bringing its total up to five.

UCLA’s fifth confirmed case of COVID-19 is a staff member who has not worked on campus since March 13, UCLA announced Thursday.

The newest case comes 10 days after UCLA reported its first case of the new coronavirus in the UCLA community. Three staff members and two students have tested positive so far. The number of cases in Los Angeles County is now up to 1,216.

The pandemic has taken a toll nationally as well, with the U.S. now leading in confirmed cases worldwide.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, UCLA has moved spring quarter instruction online and suspended nonessential meetings and gatherings. County and state leaders have also implemented “stay at home” and “safer at home” orders.

