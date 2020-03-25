Second UCLA student tests positive for the new coronavirus

A student who previously lived in on-campus housing has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The student, the second UCLA student to test positive and the fourth known case in the UCLA community, moved out of on-campus housing March 12, according to a university press release Wednesday. The student’s condition is unknown.

The university did not state when the test was administered to the student. Turnaround on COVID-19 tests can vary from within an hour to multiple days. Most cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, show symptoms within two weeks of exposure.

The statement also did not specify how the student contracted the virus or where the student is being treated. About 13.5% of those tested in the United States return positive for the coronavirus, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

A university spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

UCLA has significantly reduced campus operations and events since the World Health Organization classified the global coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic March 11, moving all spring quarter instruction online, altering commencement and closing most campus facilities, among other actions.

However, some campus resources essential to the university and student health, including mental health, student housing and financial services, continue to operate