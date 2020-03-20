UCLA to suspend majority of nonessential on-campus research

Most on-campus research will shut down starting 11:59 p.m. on Friday, with the exception of that which cannot be done remotely, campus officials said.

Researchers must obtain permission for essential experiments and for essential research personnel to remain on campus. Those without permission or pending requests are required to stop work.

“Essential” personnel are defined as those necessary to ensure the well-being and matiencence of research animals, perishable or not easily replaceable research materials or equipment, as well as those working on projects with narrow timeframes for completion, said Roger Wakimoto, vice chancellor for research and creative activities, in a campuswide email Friday.

All animal orders and transfers for animal facilities are to be put on hold. However, basic animal care is expected to continue. UCLA has also prioritized research into COVID-19, according to the email.

In-person clinical visits for clinical research will also be restricted and under review by UCLA Health.

Wakimoto asked researchers to prepare for this reduction in on-campus research activity until potentially the end of spring quarter.

Other campus facilities have shut down, including libraries and recreational facilities. The decision comes after a “safer at home” order from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and a “stay at home” order from California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday.