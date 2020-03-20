Letter from the editors: The Daily Bruin will cease printing and move online through at least April 10

To our readers,

The COVID-19 outbreak that has swept the nation this past week has been devastating for us all to witness and work through. A situation like this is unprecedented and has led to much discussion about the role of the Daily Bruin in informing our community, while also protecting the health and safety of our student staffers.

For the first time in Daily Bruin history, we have decided we will not be printing through at least April 10, the first two weeks of UCLA’s spring quarter. Because this situation has been evolving so quickly, we will reassess the situation after those two weeks and decide if we will be printing at all for the rest of the academic year.

The difficult decision was made by The Bruin’s upper management in conjunction with its Student Media advisor as well as the advertising department. The only other time the Daily Bruin – which has printed five days a week since 1925 – has scaled back its production cycle was shifting to printing three days a week during World War II.

Despite the lack of a print paper, we remain committed to informing our UCLA community through daily online content, which will be displayed on our website, social media platforms and email newsletter. Now, more than ever, it is our duty to keep Bruins informed about the impacts of COVID-19 on our campus, in Westwood and throughout the greater Los Angeles area.

Since 1919, the Daily Bruin has sought to reach and inform readers in whatever way it can – and that is not something that we intend to stop doing. We cannot predict what the coronavirus outbreak will bring in the coming days, but we will do everything in our power to keep you all informed every step of the way.

See you online,

Angie Forburger, Editor in chief

Joy Hong, Managing editor

Kristie-Valerie Hoang, Digital Managing editor