UCLA moves spring graduation ceremonies online to curb spread of COVID-19

This post was updated March 18 at 6:29 p.m.

All spring campus graduation ceremonies will be conducted virtually in an effort to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, Chancellor Gene Block announced Wednesday.

This decision will affect UCLA’s College commencement, doctoral hooding and all campus graduation ceremonies, Block said in a statement. The largest commencement that will be impacted is UCLA’s College, whose virtual ceremony will be held June 12.

“Please remember that, even for an event as momentous as commencement, the day does not define the journey,” Block said in the announcement. “We will work diligently to make graduation as special as possible for all of our students and all of your loved ones.”

The decision comes after the university’s announcement that it will suspend all nonessential events. Campus resources have been shutting down as well, including libraries, which will close entirely after Thursday, and UCLA recreational facilities, which have closed indefinitely. The University of California Board of Regents meetings have been held via teleconference this year as well.

UCLA housing facilities and dining options remain open for students. However, UCLA dine-in restaurants have transitioned to “to-go” options.

The university’s spring quarter will be online as well as the university continues to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There have been at least two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UCLA community: a faculty member who works off campus and a student in off-campus housing.