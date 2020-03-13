NCAA grants spring athletes additional eligibility following canceled season

Friday, March 13

The NCAA canceled the remainder of all winter and spring sporting events for the 2020 season, as national concerns regarding the coronavirus continue to grow. As compensation, the Division I Council Coordination Committee has allowed spring athletes extra collegiate eligibility. (Courtesy of UCLA Athletics)

Division I athletes participating in spring sports will be granted additional collegiate eligibility, according to an NCAA statement released Friday.

The statement said the Division I Council Coordination Committee agreed to extend eligibility relief to spring sport athletes to make up for the 2020 season that was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The details of the rules will be worked through by appropriate governing bodies at a later date.

The NCAA then released a statement granting Division III spring athletes the opportunity to take an additional season of eligibility, as well as giving schools leeway to aid athletes with their living situations as university campuses shut down.

These negotiations came one day after the NCAA announced it would be canceling all of the remaining winter and spring sports championships.

It is unclear whether winter-sport athletes will be given the same eligibility agreements, but ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reported that the committee will continue evaluating those athletes’ situations.

