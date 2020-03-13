NCAA grants spring athletes additional eligibility following canceled season

Division I athletes participating in spring sports will be granted additional collegiate eligibility, according to an NCAA statement released Friday.

The statement said the Division I Council Coordination Committee agreed to extend eligibility relief to spring sport athletes to make up for the 2020 season that was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The details of the rules will be worked through by appropriate governing bodies at a later date.

Division I Council Coordination Committee agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports: pic.twitter.com/u7hwYOyTDV — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 13, 2020

The NCAA then released a statement granting Division III spring athletes the opportunity to take an additional season of eligibility, as well as giving schools leeway to aid athletes with their living situations as university campuses shut down.

These negotiations came one day after the NCAA announced it would be canceling all of the remaining winter and spring sports championships.

It is unclear whether winter-sport athletes will be given the same eligibility agreements, but ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reported that the committee will continue evaluating those athletes’ situations.