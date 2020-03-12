Pac-12 announces cancelation of all competition in light of COVID-19

This post was updated March 12 at 11:13 a.m.

The Pac-12 has canceled all scheduled competitions because of fear of a further coronavirus outbreak, effective immediately.

The remainder of the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament, all upcoming postseason events and every other Pac-12 game has been canceled, the conference released in a statement Thursday morning. The conference announced Wednesday that it would be limiting attendance to all events to essential personnel only, but now not even the players will take the field or court in the coming weeks.

UCLA men’s basketball’s conference tournament run, which was scheduled to begin against California on Thursday night, will be canceled as a result. While other conferences such as the SEC have postponed or suspended their conference‘s games, the Pac-12 went one step further when it fully called off competition.

The dominos started to fall Thursday morning when the American Athletic Conference called off its men’s basketball tournament at 8:47 a.m. The Big 10 and SEC followed suit over the next 15 minutes, and once the Pac-12 canceled its tournament at 9:17 a.m., all Power 5 conference tournaments had been shut down.

All UCLA teams in the Pac-12 – which is every active program outside of women’s water polo and men’s volleyball – will cease competition immediately. Women’s water polo and men’s volleyball have both announced they will abide by the Pac-12’s policy and not compete either.

UCLA men’s and women’s basketball’s potential appearances in next week’s NCAA tournaments are scheduled to continue as planned, but with no fans in attendance.