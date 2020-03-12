Thursday, March 12

NCAA cancels basketball, other Division I championships in light of COVID-19 pandemic

2020 NCAA championships for winter and spring sports will not take place due to safety concerns sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. UCLA men’s and women’s basketball are among the affected Bruin teams. (Daily Bruin file photo)

All 2020 national championships for winter and spring sports will be canceled due to the coronavirus concerns, according to an NCAA statement released Thursday.

NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors called off all upcoming Division I tournaments and championships, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The decision followed the cancelations of all Power 5 men’s basketball conference tournaments earlier in the day.

 

The NCAA had previously announced that to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, only a limited number of family members and essential personnel would be allowed to attend the men’s and women’s March Madness tournaments, which were slated to begin March 19 and 20, respectively.

No. 8 UCLA women’s basketball was projected as a No. 2 seed for this year’s bracket, while UCLA men’s basketball was considered a bubble team, with the Bruins’ March Madness fate left to be determined at the now-canceled Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

The NCAA’s announcement did not include information about the impact this will have on athletes’ collegiate eligibility.

UCLA athletics has not yet released a statement.

