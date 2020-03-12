Jane Goodall lecture postponed in light of UCLA’s coronavirus response policies

UCLA has postponed a highly anticipated lecture with famed primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall, according to a university press release.

The Luskin Lecture for Thought Leadership, where Goodall was slated to speak, has postponed the event from April 1 to an unspecified date in light of a new campus policy mandating that all in-person gatherings of more than 100 people on campus must be suspended or postponed.

The policy stemmed from the outbreak of COVID-19, which has spread to over 100 countries since first emerging in Wuhan, China, in December. As of noon Thursday, Los Angeles County has 32 confirmed cases of the disease, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s website.

The LACDPH also announced the first death in the county Wednesday – an older nonresident who had traveled extensively in the past month and had spent time in South Korea.

UCLA has suspended all in-person classes and finals for the remainder of winter quarter and the first two weeks of the spring quarter, following measures taken by other universities in the state.

Goodall’s lecture, which had been planned to take place at Royce Hall, was going to be UCLA’s fifth lecture in the Luskin Lecture for Thought Leadership series, established by Meyer and Renee Luskin in 2011. The tickets sold out hours after being made available.

All ticket holders with online purchases will be automatically refunded for the ticket and other associated fees.