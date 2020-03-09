Swim and dive to complete in Washington in attempt to qualify for NCAA tournament

The Bruin divers will travel back to the Evergreen State this week with a chance to qualify for the NCAA championships.

No. 24 UCLA swim and dive (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) will head back to Federal Way, Washington, to compete in the NCAA Zone E Diving Championships Monday through Wednesday. The Bruins were in Washington just last week when they faced off against their conference rivals at the Pac-12 championship meet, securing a fourth-place finish – their best since 2014.

The Bruins’ lone Pac-12 individual event winner was junior diver Ruby Neave.

Neave took home first in the 1-meter springboard event – the third consecutive time in which a UCLA diver has taken home the honors at the meet. She finished with a score of 329.30, a season-best. The junior also took home a third in the 3-meter springboard competition with a final score of 334.85.

Neave will travel back to Washington with the hope of securing a spot in the NCAA championships in Athens, Georgia, which will take place later this month.

Apart from Neave, the Bruins also had several other divers qualify for the zones meet this week. Junior Alice Yanovsky, freshman Hannah Butler and freshman Katie Shaheen also qualified with scores from earlier this season.

On the swimming side, three Bruins have already qualified for the NCAA championships. Senior Amy Okada will race in the 200-yard butterfly, senior Kenisha Liu qualified for the 200-yard freestyle and sophomore Claire Grover made it in the 50-yard freestyle. It will be the second consecutive qualification of the collegiate careers for all three swimmers.

The NCAA Zones will last until Wednesday, with events slated to begin Monday.