In response to the coronavirus, UCLA to host information session for students

UCLA will host an information session on the 2019 novel coronavirus Monday.

The informational meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in De Neve Auditorium, said UCLA spokesperson Ricardo Vazquez in an emailed statement. Since space is limited, Vazquez added that UCLA is encouraging students to tune in to the livestream at ucla.in/townhall.

The event will feature representatives from the Arthur Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center and UCLA administration to discuss facts about the disease and UCLA’s procedures, planning and preparedness.

“Understanding that there is a lot of news and sometimes misinformation regarding COVID-19, UCLA will host an informational meeting on Monday,” Vazquez said.

The coronavirus, which first arose in Wuhan, China, in December, has since spread to over 80 other countries. There are currently 14 confirmed cases in Los Angeles County and at least 100 reported in California as a whole.

California declared a state of emergency Wednesday after the state’s first coronavirus-related death.

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block announced in an email Friday morning that three students were being tested for the coronavirus by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. However, all three students tested negative for the disease.

Emily Carter, executive vice chancellor and provost, said in an email to students Saturday that UCLA has invested in software licenses and other technology in the case that the coronavirus causes a disruption to classes. This would allow students to continue to access lectures, discussion sections, office hours and final exams in a different manner, Carter said.