Women’s basketball claims victory in Pac-12 quarterfinal battle with Trojans

LAS VEGAS — Junior forward Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA’s leading scorer this season, took the first five shots for the Bruins and missed them all.

But she didn’t stop shooting and finished the night with a season-high 27 field goal attempts and 26 points.

No. 2 seed UCLA women’s basketball (26-4, 14-4 Pac-12) battled back from a double-digit deficit in the first quarter to defeat No. 7 seed USC (17-14, 8-10) 73-66 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament.

With the Bruins down six heading into the fourth quarter and facing elimination, Onyenwere scored the first 10 points for the Bruins in the final frame. The forward also had her second-best rebounding outing of the season, hauling in 15 boards.

USC scored 11 straight points to start the contest, leaving UCLA with a significant hole to climb out of.

The Trojans forced coach Cori Close into a timeout just over three minutes into the first quarter, after they poured in the first nine points of the match. The team huddle did little to combat the deficit, as USC extended the lead to 15 points late in the first quarter.

Trojan forward Kayla Overbeck and guard Endyia Rogers combined for 14 points in the opening frame to outscore the entire Bruin team.

After missing all seven 3-point attempts in the first quarter, the Bruins converted four of their six shots from deep in the second quarter. Their accuracy from the field improved from 22.7% in the first frame to 62.5% in the second frame.

Redshirt junior guard Natalie Chou had 11 of her 14 points in the second quarter, going a perfect 4-of-4 from the field in the first half.

Despite shooting 10 percentage points lower from the field than USC in the first half, UCLA managed to take a one-point lead heading into the locker room by hauling in nine offensive rebounds compared to USC’s three.

The Bruins had five turnovers in the third quarter – nearly matching the six giveaways they had in the first half – and shot 26.7% from the field en route to nine points, the only single-digit scoring quarter by either team in the match.

UCLA sporadically employed a full-court press in the first three quarters before switching to it full time in the fourth quarter, with the game clock fading away and elimination on the line.

The elevated defensive pressure forced the Trojans into eight turnovers in the fourth quarter alone, and helped the Bruins score nine straight points to put the game away after the score was knotted at 60 apiece. During the stretch, UCLA forced multiple USC backcourt turnovers that turned into offensive opportunities.

UCLA will face either No. 3 seed Stanford or No. 6 seed Oregon State in the semifinals Saturday evening at 8:30 p.m.