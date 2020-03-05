Thursday, March 5

Rock Climbing Terms with Olympic Hopeful Ross Fulkerson

March 5, 2020
First-year undeclared student Ross Fulkerson is training to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics as a rock climber. Watch him show off his skills as lays down some climbing jargon.

Tung Lin

