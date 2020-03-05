North Westwood Neighborhood Council recap – March 4

Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Fully Furnished. WHollywood Hills. $1900 + utilities. Pets negotiable. Female only. No Smoking. Contact 3107468871 • Room for Rent

LOOKING FOR SUBLETTERS SEPTEMBER 2020- DECEMBER 2020. 6 spots in beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath apartment very close to campus (Pink Palace). Balcony, kitchen, laundry room in building, parking available. Females only. Around $1000/mo. For more info contact 9045403486 or [email protected] • Room for Rent

BEVERLY HILLS ADJ. $2025+ 1BDRM. 2bdrms $2375+, 3bdrms $3225+. Some w/hardwood floors. 1/2-block to shops, blue-busline. No pets. 310-839-6294. • Apartments for Rent

11730 Sunset Blvd , Los Angeles Amenities: control access, on site parking, on site laundry, roof top pool , free WIFI, CLOSE TO BRENTWOOD VILLAGE. Elevator. One bedroom + One bathroom, Single + One bathroom Mgrph#310-476-3824 • Apartments for Rent