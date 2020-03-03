Wait times at polling centers near UCLA run more than 2 hours

This post was updated March 3 at 8:30 p.m.

Students are waiting more than two hours at Ackerman Union to vote in the California Democratic primary Tuesday, volunteers at the voting center said.

The line at Ackerman is expected to get longer as students go to vote after classes, said Maxine Dalton, a volunteer poll worker for the California Public Interest Research Group at UCLA and a first-year applied mathematics and economics student.

The line at Warner Avenue Elementary School, about a 15 minute walk from UCLA, is now also two and a half to three hours long now, said Joshua Avila, co-director at BruinsVOTE! and a third-year political science student.

Lines are also long at the voting center at the Hammer Museum and at voting centers across the county, Avila said.

No more voters will be allowed to join the voting lines after 8 p.m., Avila said. However, anybody still in line will still be able to vote.

Dalton and other poll workers initially encouraged students to walk to the voting center at Warner Avenue Elementary School, Dalton said. Volunteers are no longer doing that, Avila said.

BruinsVote! is managing all of the student volunteers at the UCLA voting center, who are helping primarily with line management and “get out the vote” efforts, Avila said. The actual voting is being managed by county election officials.

California implemented same-day voter registration this year. Many of the people in line are registering or using the new policy to change their addresses on their registration form, Dalton said.

The Los Angeles County registrar agreed to send more workers and resources to voting centers countywide, though none have arrived yet, Avila said.

Voting machines in Ackerman were down earlier today, but are working again, Avila said. The voting system at Warner Avenue Elementary School have crashed, and poll workers are handing out provisional ballots to those in line.

“I thought about not voting because of the long line. But then I thought that that was a little bit selfish, maybe,” said Hannah MacKenzie, a first-year biology student waiting in the Ackerman line.

Contributing reports from Eshan Uniyal and Niveda Tennety, Daily Bruin staff.