Sunday, March 1
Gallery: UCLA men’s basketball ekes out a victory against Arizona in its final home game this season
Not all UCLA athletes play for an NCAA Division I sport as there are more than 30 competitive club sports teams offered to all students
Gallery: UCLA clinches third place at MPSF championship
The Bruins played Penn State Behrend, Stanford and USC this past weekend
Gallery: The clean sweep no one sees
Daily Bruin photojournalists documented how Rose Bowl staffers clean up the aftermath of a football game