LOOKING FOR SUBLETTERS SEPTEMBER 2020- DECEMBER 2020. 6 spots in beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath apartment very close to campus (Pink Palace). Balcony, kitchen, laundry room in building, parking available. Females only. Around $1000/mo. For more info contact 9045403486 or [email protected] • Room for Rent

2 bedroom, 2 bath at pink palace 1100 a month or 1200 a month if you want a parking spot Balcony view, full kitchen, close to campus, open light, high ceilings Looking for two subletters beginning as early as July or September, until December 2020. 412-225-6853 [email protected] • Room for Rent