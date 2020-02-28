Friday, February 28
Gallery: Off a game-winning 3-pointer by Jaime Jaquez Jr., men’s basketball takes down Arizona State
Crosstown Clash: Women’s soccer defeats USC 3-2 with golden goal
UCLA women’s soccer found themselves victorious over USC during overtime play
Gallery: Women’s basketball outshines Texas, qualifies for Elite Eight
Third time’s the charm – after failing to win in the Sweet 16 the past two years, UCLA women’s basketball advanced to its first Elite Eight since 1999
Gallery: UCLA beats USC 76-74 in the Pac-12 quarterfinals
LAS VEGAS — The third-seeded Bruins played a tight game against the Trojans up to the final seconds, beating their crosstown rivals 76-74