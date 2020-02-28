Baseball captures win over Cowboys to open Frisco College Classic

The Bruins got a change of scenery but the results stayed the same.

In its first road game of the season, No. 10 UCLA baseball (9-0) beat Oklahoma State (7-3) 8-1 on Friday in the Bruins’ first game at the Frisco College Classic. The win was the Bruins’ ninth consecutive to open the season and their first without the support of the Jackie Robinson Stadium home crowd.

Junior right-hander Zach Pettway – the starter in the Bruins’ past two Friday games – again got the start for UCLA and tossed seven shutout innings. The Bruins’ ace gave up two hits and a walk, while striking out four Cowboys en route to his second win in 2020.

Pettway has given up two runs and tallied 25 strikeouts through 19.2 innings of work.

The Bruins’ starter didn’t have to throw any pitches without a lead in Friday’s game as the offense plated the game’s first run three batters into the game.

Junior center fielder Garrett Mitchell led off with a double and scored on sophomore shortstop Matt McLain’s two-base hit. McLain came around to score two batters later when sophomore catcher Noah Cardenas found the left-center field gap with a two-bagger of his own.

An inning later, UCLA’s offense was back at it again with RBI doubles from sophomore second baseman Mikey Perez and Mitchell. Redshirt first baseman JT Schwartz hit a sacrifice fly that scored Mitchell and gave the Bruins a 5-0 lead after 13 batters.

Pettway only allowed multiple Cowboys to reach base safely in an inning once, but the righty was able to work out of a bases-loaded jam in the third, striking out the Cowboys’ third baseman Jake Thompson to end the threat and the inning.

The Bruins tallied their final three runs in the top of the seventh inning thanks to a sacrifice fly by Cardenas and a two-run double by junior right fielder Pat Caulfield.

UCLA collected 12 hits in the game, including a season-high six doubles and three walks for their ninth straight win. Eight starters reached base safely at least once and four Bruins had multihit days.

UCLA will play its first ranked opponent Saturday when it faces No. 18 Texas A&M at 4 p.m. in Frisco. Sophomore right-hander Nick Nastrini will get the ball for the Bruins.