Baseball takes home victory against Japan’s Keio University in exhibition game

The Bruins racked up over a dozen runs in their only scheduled exhibition game of the season.

Instead of playing its regular nonconference midweek game, No. 10 UCLA baseball (7-0) took on Japan’s Keio University – the oldest private university in Japan. The Bruins bested the visitors 15-1 at Jackie Robinson Stadium in their first exhibition match against international competition since the 2018 season.

UCLA’s offense got off to a big start, scoring nine runs in the first inning. The Bruins worked six walks – with redshirt junior outfielder Jordan Prendiz drawing a walk with the bases loaded to force home a run – before redshirt junior outfielder Jarron Silva hit a three-run double to right center.

Junior outfielder Pat Caulfield and sophomore third baseman Jake Moberg each followed up with RBI doubles of their own, bringing the score to 9-0 in the opening frame.

“We came out and competed well,” Silva said. “(Freshman right-hander Charles Harrison) set the tone early (by) getting a quick inning and (we got) our bats going right away, putting up nine runs in the first inning.”

The Bruins came right back in the bottom of the second inning and scored three more runs. Prendiz knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly and Silva picked up his second extra-base hit of the game, with a 2-run triple in the right-center field gap.

Silva, who batted leadoff, finished the game 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, a walk, five RBIs and three runs scored.

In the fifth inning, UCLA loaded the bases with one out for sophomore infielder Mikey Perez, who drove a double over the head of the left fielder, scoring all three Bruins.

“Our approach has been executed really well throughout the season,” Silva said. “Moving forward, if we can keep doing that, we’re going to continue to be a dangerous ball club.”

Harrison got the start – the first of his collegiate career – in just his second UCLA appearance. The righty threw three shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out one.

After Harrison, coach John Savage used five relievers to finish off the effort. Freshman left-hander Josh Hahn made his first appearance on the mound after starting four games as the Bruins’ designated hitter. Redshirt junior right-hander Nick Scheidler also made his 2020 season debut.

“It felt amazing, it felt right (and) I was happy to get up there,” Harrison said. “I just tried to execute pitches and trust my defense.”

UCLA will be back in action for its midweek game Wednesday, when Pepperdine comes to Westwood for a 6 p.m. first pitch.