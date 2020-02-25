Leonard Kleinrock awarded UCLA Medal for involvement in creation of internet

Leonard Kleinrock, a computer science professor at UCLA, received the UCLA Medal for his contributions to the development of the internet, according to a university press release Monday.

The medal is the highest honor granted by the university. It is awarded to individuals with outstanding academic and professional achievements that highlight and uphold the ideals of the university and benefit the public. Philanthropic contributions are not considered for the medal, according to the criteria for the award.

In 1962, Kleinrock developed a mathematical theory called “packet switching,” a theory upon which the internet is built. Kleinrock and a UCLA graduate student sent the first message over what would become the internet in his lab in Boelter Hall in 1969.

[Related: Happy Birthday Internet]

Previous recipients of the award include former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, former Los Angeles County Mayor Tom Bradley, former UCLA basketball coach John Wooden and UCLA alumna and former astronaut Anna Fisher.

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said in the press release that Kleinrock’s contributions to laying the foundations for the internet are a point of pride for the university.

Kleinrock has been the recipient of several awards, including the 2007 National Medal of Science, which is an honor for achievement in science given by the president of the United States. He has also been presented the key to the city of LA by Mayor Eric Garcetti on the 50th anniversary of Kleinrock’s data transmission and is a member of the Internet Hall of Fame.