School of music increases funding for community college transfer scholarships

The Herb Alpert Foundation added $50,000 to the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music’s annual scholarship fund to make the transfer process from Los Angeles City College easier, according to a university press release.

The added grant followed an agreement struck between UCLA and LACC on Feb. 19 to better inform LACC’s music students about the necessary credits and coursework needed to transfer. According to the press release, the new agreement hopes to remove some of the complexity from the transfer process for prospective students.

Community colleges can be important and affordable stepping stones for students interested in pursuing further studies at a university, according to the press release. A study by Columbia University’s Community College Research Center found that 80% of community college students plan to earn their bachelor’s degree at a four-year university.

UCLA has seen a rise in transfer student applications in the last two years, despite a drop in freshman applications overall.

In addition to the agreement, UCLA has expanded its scholarship grants to assist low-income music students transferring from LACC.

Eileen Strempel, the dean of the school of music, said in the press release she hopes the new agreement will help the school of music represent the diversity of Los Angeles and its musical talents.