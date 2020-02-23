ASUCLA Board of Directors recap – Feb. 21

Associated Students UCLA is a multimillion-dollar organization that provides student services and activities the university does not fund. It oversees the Undergraduate Students Association Council, Graduate Students Association, Communications Board, campus services and enterprises. Board of Directors meetings are held monthly and open to the public.
Executive Reports:
- ASUCLA Executive Director Pouria Abbassi said ASUCLA launched Campus Connections, a rewards program for UCLA faculty and staff. The program will provide members with discounts and coupons in the UCLA Store, easy access to ASUCLA events and ongoing news updates and deals with ASUCLA-affiliated groups.
- The ASUCLA social media team, composed of Megan Krasnoshtein, a second-year business economics student, and Wenqian Deng, a fourth-year psychobiology student, presented their recent success on Instagram. The ASUCLA Instagram account recently reached 7,000 followers, which the team attributed largely to the giveaways they run through it. Through their analysis, the account gained over 800 followers because of a recent giveaway. Their goal is to reach 10,000 followers by May.
- Abassi said the Super Bowl viewing party in collaboration with the Dashew Center for International Students, the UCLA Transfer Student Center and UCLA Athletics was a success and had a positive turnout. He added ASUCLA will host a viewing of the UCLA versus USC rivalry basketball game March 7 in partnership with UCLA Athletics. The event will take place in the Ackerman Student Union.
- Abassi said the UCLA Store launched a new pop-up market with apparel from Alternative Apparel, a sustainable clothing brand. Abassi said that they hope to replicate the success that they had with their pop-up with Pull & Bear. Abassi added that the UCLA Store market will create a coffee counter for grab-and-go cafe items.
Financial Statements:
- Abassi said ASUCLA received $5 million in income as of recently, which is below its planned budget. Although it is not meeting the budget, it is in better financial standing than last year. A representative from Abassi’s office added that ASUCLA has $6 million in reserve
- Abassi said a significant part of the profit in the UCLA Store comes from BearWear and used textbooks sales. He added that pop-ups with Pull & Bear, Alternative Apparel and future partnerships have helped, and will continue to help, increase profits.
Agenda:
- The board approved an amendment to its financial policy in order to allow capital projects to operate with fewer exchanges with the board. Money allocated for projects will be rounded. Any projects exceeding $50,000 in expected costs will automatically be raised to $75,000 in allocated money. The same will happen with any items that were previously approved to be $100,000, and they will be increased to $150,000.
- The board reviewed and approved the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget assumptions.
- Director of UCLA Trademarks & Licensing Cynthia Holmes gave a presentation on the world-wide licensing program. Their work has included the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar UCLA collection, H&M UCLA collection and Pull & Bear UCLA collection. She said UCLA holds a responsibility as a role model for other college campuses, so the meaning behind their alignments and collaborations is important. The office has created a new scorecard that emphasizes sustainability and ethics in order to assess vendors.