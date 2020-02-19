UCLA baseball takes home 4th consecutive win, 1st double-digit score this season

It was more of the same from the Bruins.

No. 14 UCLA baseball (4-0) beat Loyola Marymount (2-2) 10-1 at Jackie Robinson Stadium on Tuesday night. The win marked the third consecutive game in which the Bruins scored multiple runs in the first inning and the fourth straight game allowing fewer than three runs.

Freshman right-hander Jared Karros only threw 12 pitches without a lead, as the Bruins’ pitching staff combined to toss their second consecutive two-hitter.

In the bottom of the first inning, sophomore shortstop Matt McLain, sophomore catcher Noah Cardenas, senior outfielder Kyle Cuellar, redshirt junior designated hitter Jarron Silva and sophomore third baseman Jake Moberg all drove in runs in UCLA’s five-run opening frame. The Bruins would not relinquish the early lead.

“We put the pressure on them offensively in the first,” said coach John Savage. “We won a bunch of good counts, used the middle of the field, put some quality at-bats together and fortunately, we were able to get our five runs.”

The Bruins scored two more in the second thanks to a two-run double off the bat of Cuellar, who finished the game with two hits and three runs batted in. Freshman second baseman Michael Curialle and McLain – who now has a team-high eight RBI – knocked in runs in the fifth inning before a third run came around to score on an error.

The three-run fifth brought the Bruins’ run total to double digits for the first time this season.

“I was seeing the ball really well today and got some good pitches to hit – that was the key,” Cuellar said. “Our approach is simple. We just want to attack balls in the zone and hit strikes.”

Karros pitched four shutout innings in his collegiate debut, allowing one run on two hits. The right-hander struck out six and did not walk any Lion batters.

“It was super fun, super exciting,” Karros said. “I just went pitch to pitch, didn’t try to do too much, just tried to make each pitch one at a time.”

The bullpen following Karros turned in four no-hit frames, bringing its season total to 15 innings without conceding a run.

Sophomore right-hander Sean Mullen worked the sixth, junior righty Adrian Chaidez the seventh, sophomore right-hander Jack Filby the eighth, and senior right-hander Felix Rubi completed the game.

Together, the four combined to allow only one walk while striking out seven.

“Guys are just ready to pitch,” Savage said. “We talk about wanting one of the better bullpens in the country (and) they know how important it is to pick each other up. Tonight, I felt like they were competing, not only against (LMU), but for each other. They’re feeding off each other, which is really what we want.”

While the Bruins committed their first two errors of the season, Savage still said his defense played well.

The first batter of the game hit a soft line drive to left field, slicing away from Cuellar. The senior laid out and made a diving catch right along the foul line.

“That was a big play,” Savage said. “That could’ve been a triple, for sure a double. That could’ve changed the whole first inning.”

With one out in the top of the seventh inning, LMU’s Dylan Dennis hit a pop-up into shallow center field. Charging in, junior center fielder Garrett Mitchell managed to get his glove under it – a play Savage said could not have been made by many others in Mitchell’s position.

“He went a very long way to catch that ball,” Savage said. “I mean, I don’t think there’s very many center fielders in the country that catch that ball.”

UCLA remains undefeated ahead of its weekend series against Saint Mary’s (2-2). The Gaels will come to Jackie Robinson for a three-game series starting Friday night.