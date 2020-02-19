GSA recap – Feb. 12

The Graduate Students Association is the voice of graduate students on campus. The association meets for forum every three weeks and takes positions on current issues affecting graduate students. Forum meetings are at 5:30 p.m. in the Bruin Viewpoint Room in Ackerman Union.

Agenda:

Ernesto Arciniega, an Associated Students UCLA Board of Directors graduate representative presented a $1,596CQ NOTES check to the association from the annual ASUCLA T-shirt design contest.

The association withdrew its support of the Agora project, a planned housing development in Westwood. The association also approved a statement supporting affordable housing for graduate students but added it does not feel that it is within the association’s capacity to comment on the private housing market.

Vice Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer Gregg Goldman spoke about UCLA budget information. Goldman said he hopes to flip the trend of the number of lecturers outgrowing tenure-track faculty. Goldman also said that in the last three years, enrollment at UCLA has grown by about 2,000 students, but the university does not plan to increase enrollment in the future. Goldman added that he wants to reduce administrative costs by 2.5% to all areas but that this does not preclude future reinvestment into the same offices. Goldman also added he wants to withdraw money from reserve funds, such as canceled programs or open positions.

Robert Watson, president of the Undergraduate Students Association Council, spoke on undergraduate issues and said that many undergraduate students also have an issue with housing costs in Westwood. Watson also said that USAC wants to collaborate with GSA on providing food for students, which USAC already has programs for. Watson added that there is no accountability for certain administrators, including those who oversee the Student Initiated Outreach Center, the Campus Retention Committee and UCLA Recreation.

GSA President Zak Fisher proposed a hardship fund for graduate students based off the USC Graduate Student Government Emergency Fund Program.