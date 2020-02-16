Track and field notches multiple program indoor records over weekend meets

The Bruins took the national lead in the women’s weight throw and 400-meter dash this weekend.

UCLA track and field split up its travel squad for the second time this season. Sprinters and field-event athletes competed at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday and Friday, while distance runners reported to the Husky Classic in Seattle on Friday and Saturday.

Junior thrower Alyssa Wilson took first in the weight throw with a mark of 22.98 meters, breaking UCLA’s record and taking the top spot in the country for the event. Wilson has now won at least one event in each of the past six meets.

Junior sprinter Shae Anderson won the 400-meter dash, finishing with a time of 52.07 seconds. The mark led the nation before being surpassed by one-hundredth of a second by a sprinter at another meet on Friday. Anderson improved upon the indoor school record of 53.46 seconds that she set earlier in the season at the Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge.

She also contributed to the women’s 4×400-meter team that took first with a time of 3:33.98, defeating Pac-12 rival Oregon by more than three seconds. The team also made its mark on the record books, finishing with the second-best indoor relay time in program history.

Sophomore sprinter Kenyla Miles ran a personal-best 7.44 seconds in the 60-meter dash to advance to the finals in the event and finish fifth overall. Freshman sprinter Chinyere Okoro placed 10th in the preliminary round of the 60-meter dash and took home a seventh-place finish in the 200-meter dash.

On the men’s side, sophomore sprinter Kenroy Higgins II and junior sprinter Myles Webb each qualified for the finals in the 60-meter dash, placing third and fifth, respectively.

Senior jumper/sprinter Harrison Schrage turned in a pair of third-place finishes in the long jump and the qualifying flight of the 60-meter dash. Schrage competed alongside senior multievent competitor Isaiah Holmes, who opened up his indoor season with a third-place finish in the high jump and a seventh-place finish in the long jump.

A number of distance runners improved their personal bests at the Husky Classic, with a pair of Bruins each moving up to second-place on UCLA’s indoor record books.

Junior distance runner Christina Rice ran the second-fastest women’s indoor 5,000-meter time in school history, finishing fourth in her heat with a personal-best time of 16:16.84. On the men’s side, redshirt senior distance runner Colin Burke also achieved the second-fastest indoor 5,000-meter time in school history, coming in at 13:47.77 to place 11th overall.

Senior distance runner Arturo Sotomayor and junior distance runner Chris Morzenti earned personal bests in the mile, running 4:01.63 and 4:03.75, respectively. Senior distance runner George Gleason followed his teammates closely, finishing at 4:06.49.

Senior distance runner Riley Kelly also broke into UCLA’s all-time top-10 in the 800-meter, where he finished fourth overall in a season-best time of 1:49.25.