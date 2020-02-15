UCLA baseball gets things swinging to secure second win in opening series

The top of the Bruins’ order was on base early and often.

No. 14 UCLA baseball (2-0) defeated UC Riverside (0-2) 9-1 at Jackie Robinson Stadium on Saturday to take a 2-0 lead in its opening series. The Bruins’ first three batters of the game all scored, while sophomore right-hander Nick Nastrini and the bullpen allowed just one run and three hits in the victory.

In the first inning, junior outfielder Garrett Mitchell was hit by the third pitch of the game, stole second base and scored on freshman second baseman Michael Curialle’s double in the right-center field gap. Sophomore shortstop Matt McLain then sent a fastball over the left-center field wall for his first home run of the season, giving the Bruins an early 3-0 lead.

“I was just looking for a pitch to hit,” McLain said. “I got (one), and it was good. It felt good to get (my) first (home run of the season).”

Mitchell, the Bruins’ leadoff hitter, recorded a single, a double, an intentional walk and a pair of hit by pitches.

The second and third hitters in UCLA’s lineup – Curialle and McLain – went 2-of-4 and 3-of-5 at the plate, respectively, rounding out a 7-of-11 day for the trio.

The UCLA’s first three hitters reached base in 11 of their 15 plate appearances, combining to score six runs and drive in six as well.

“It’s a game of balance, and we want to be tough outs,” said coach John Savage. “When you get the top of the order going, getting on base, having an impact, that stuff is part of the winning formula. Right now, those guys are doing a pretty good job of, you know, doing their jobs.”

While the first third of the lineup provided the offense, Nastrini turned in five innings allowing only a single run in his first start of the new campaign. The righty gave up two hits and two walks, striking out five to earn the win.

“I felt like I had complete control of the game,” Nastrini said. “I really trusted my defense, and I had pretty good command of all of my pitches.”

Following Nastrini’s five innings, Savage gave the ball to right-handers sophomore Sean Mullen, junior Michael Townsend and sophomore Jack Filby. The three combined for four shutout innings on 39 pitches.

“At the end of the day, we pitched well enough,” Savage said. “I don’t think (Nastrini) was completely satisfied, but I was very happy with how Mullen, Townsend and Filby threw the ball. We did a good job of putting up zeroes today.”

After UCLA took the lead in the first, it was held scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning, when sophomore catcher Noah Cardenas singled home McLain from second base. The Bruins were once again held in the sixth and seventh innings, but notched five runs in the bottom of the eighth to seal the game.

Walks to Cardenas and junior outfielder Pat Caulfield, followed by a single from sophomore third baseman Jake Moberg loaded the bases for redshirt junior outfielder Jordan Prendiz. Prendiz scored Cardenas on a sacrifice fly. Four more Bruins would cross home plate in the inning, highlighted by McLain’s two-run ground ball single.

UCLA will go for the opening series sweep as the three-game set wraps up Sunday at 1 p.m. at Jackie Robinson Stadium.